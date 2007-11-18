President Vladimir Putin is fixing the Russian electoral system so that his

party cannot fail to win. But, as Neil Buckley observes in Saturday's FT,

"even the Kremlin's staunchest critics do not believe poll-rigging is

needed to ensure victory for the pro-Putin party." So why is Putin so

afraid of chess champion Gary Kasparov and other marginal

players? Because, in their heart of hearts, they fear that they will be

caught at their tricks and turned back at the polls. This should not be

mistaken for the voice of conscience.







