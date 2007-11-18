Here's a piece that makes order out of the very confusing situation in

Pakistan. It's by Jo Johnson, also in Saturday's FT. Well, not quite

order but understandable confusion. About General Musharraf we know enough

not to admire him. That the president seems to also hurts him with the

likes of us, probably much too reflexively. This article in the FT lays

out the seedy character of Miss Bhutto's aristocratic "democratic" opposition.



And a wonderful article, both historic and analytic, by Jane Perlez in the

Times recalls why Pakistani democrats, for all their

loathing of Misharraf, have deep misgivings about Bhutto.

