Look, there is no amount of German reparations that can compensate for the

calamity inflicted on the Jewish people by the Nazi regime. The post-war

Federal Republic has paid out billions and billions of dollars in atonement

and concrete restitution to individual Jewish survivors of the Holocaust,

to Jewish cultural organizations and to Israel, the Jewish State. Now

comes the Israeli Pensioners Affairs Minister who claims that Germany owes

more. "Get it from the Germans" has long been a reflex when money was

short. Apparently, it is still a reflex...when money is not short. It is

demeaning to the dead to continue to scrounge from Berlin. The Germans are

the best friends of Israel and the Jews in Europe. They have shown that

many times and in different ways, not least by supplying three Dolphin

class submarines to Israel and right now subsidizing a purchase of two such

additional submarines. Enough is enough. Stop the shnorerei!

