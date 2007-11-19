A hilarious CQ article on GOP House representatives who are kicking themselves for having endorsed Fred Thompson:

“I think he’s kind of done a belly flop,” said an estranged Thompson backer who indicated he will not pull his public support before the “Super Tuesday” primaries. “We’ll just wait till after Feb. 5 because I think he’s going to get beat.”...

“He seems to be perpetuating [the rumor that he's not campaigning hard enough] instead of defeating it,” another dissatisfied Thompson backer said. “I can’t see me bailing on him, but there’s some frustration.” ...

“I’ve kind of pulled back. I’m not not supporting him, but I’m not doing anything,” said a third lawmaker.