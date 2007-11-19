



I caught up with John McCain at a Nashua rotary club luncheon this afternoon, on a day when that new WMUR poll puts McCain in second place here in New Hampshire. (It's Romney 33, McCain 18, Rudy Giuliani 16, Ron Paul 8, Fred Thompson 4.) According to this Real Clear Politics poll archive, McCain hasn't outpolled Rudy since June. If Mike Huckabee manages to bruise up Romney in Iowa, McCain could make things interesting here.

McCain didn't mention the poll at today's lunch, but he did say a couple of interesting things. First, while offering broader caveats about Iraq, he declared the surge a success that has vindicated him. "One of the candidates on the other side said it was the 'McCain surge,'" he gloated. "They don't say that anymore."

Also, in response to an audience question about George Bush's reliance on "signing statements" to get around acts of Congress, McCain vowed that he would never use them. "It's wrong. It should not be done," he said. "I would never issue a signing statement. I would only veto or sign a bill into law."