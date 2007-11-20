Grinnell, Iowa

I spent yesterday afternoon and evening attending Hillary Clinton events in Vinton and nearby Tama (pronounced "tay-muh," I think). Say what you will about her limitations as a public speaker, she's very good at these small-town events, which draw a couple hundred people at a time. In the debates and her high-profile speeches, she can come off as kind of an Iron Lady--not an altogether bad thing for a presidential candidate, but not exactly inviting either. Yesterday she struck me as more of a nurturing-mother type.

Hillary's voice at these events is warm and intimate--and maybe slightly more midwestern than you hear in Washington or New York. (The word "contract" evolved into something approaching "cahn-traik.") And when she raises it, it's in the manner of an exasperated parent, not some soulless authoritarian figure. At one point an audience member in Tama asked what could be done to stop companies from moving offshore. Nothing, Hillary lamented. It's a free country, and we can't exactly block them at the border. But, she added, there's absolutely no reason to reward these companies with cushy tax breaks. "I am sick and tired of that kind of behavior," she said, as though scolding a child. "If they want to move a job, they're not going to get a single cent." I wondered if she ever inadvertently added "young man" or "young lady" to the end of a line like this.

Despite all the hard work John Edwards has put in since 2004 and Barack Obama's obvious intelligence, Hillary's wonk credentials remain unsurpassed. But she doesn't wallow in them--the wonkiness goes down easy. You could hear the Tama audience gasp in amazement when, in response to a question about energy policy, Hillary mentioned a prototype lithium-ion fuel cell that had powered a car 1,500 miles on only ten gallons of gas. She later explained how the Model T's of Henry Ford's day were actually more efficient in some respects than the typical contemporary car--something I'm sure will be repeated in kitchens across Eastern Iowa. And Hillary is funny--not Richard Pryor funny, not subversive in any way for that matter, but still genuinely amusing. Responding to a question about what it would mean to be the first female president, Hillary talked, as she often does, about the 95-year-old women who approach her at campaign events to say they dream of living to see her make history. Then she told a story about a 98-year-old woman she recently met in New Hampshire. This is probably my last presidential election, the woman told her. Oh, I don't know, Hillary said, I may need you for my re-election. Well, the woman reconsidered, my doctor did just install a new pacemaker that's supposed to last seven years...