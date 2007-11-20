Presumably, not many of you read Commentary.  Sometimes that's a mistake.  In any case, in the December issue, there's a longish article with a sharp eye for the significant detail.  Written by Gary Rosen, it's a report of a sponsored trip for several mainstream journalists and Rosen, the managing editor of Commentary.  Was the official trip boring?  Yes, there were long boring moments; and Rosen is deft at bringing some real meaning out of these experiences.  Many of his observations comport with mine from when I was in China two years ago.  Anyway, you'll learn a lot from someone with a sharp eye.