Presumably, not many of you read Commentary. Sometimes that's a mistake. In any case, in the December issue, there's a longish article with a sharp eye for the significant detail. Written by Gary Rosen, it's a report of a sponsored trip for several mainstream journalists and Rosen, the managing editor of Commentary. Was the official trip boring? Yes, there were long boring moments; and Rosen is deft at bringing some real meaning out of these experiences. Many of his observations comport with mine from when I was in China two years ago. Anyway, you'll learn a lot from someone with a sharp eye.