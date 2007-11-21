Conservapedia's list of its most-viewed pages would be hilarious if it weren't so disturbing:
- Main Page? [1,902,689]
- Homosexuality? [1,541,712]
- Homosexuality and Hepatitis? [516,721]
- Homosexuality and Promiscuity? [420,139]
- Homosexuality and Parasites? [387,872]
- Homosexuality and Domestic Violence? [350,963]
- Gay Bowel Syndrome? [342,650]
- Homosexuality and Gonorrhea? [331,066]
- Homosexuality and Mental Health? [276,531]
- Homosexuality and Syphilis? [265,017]
That's right: More than three-quarters as many people have been to Conservapedia's "Homosexuality" page as have been to the front page, and over a fifth as many have looked up "Homosexuality and Promiscuity." The question, I suppose, is to what extent these numbers may be driven by readers who are gay and perhaps closeted or uncertain about their sexuality, and to what extent they're simply a reflection of American conservatism's political obsessions. Regardless, they're pretty astounding.
(via Andrew)
--Christopher Orr