Conservapedia's list of its most-viewed pages would be hilarious if it weren't so disturbing:

That's right: More than three-quarters as many people have been to Conservapedia's "Homosexuality" page as have been to the front page, and over a fifth as many have looked up "Homosexuality and Promiscuity." The question, I suppose, is to what extent these numbers may be driven by readers who are gay and perhaps closeted or uncertain about their sexuality, and to what extent they're simply a reflection of American conservatism's political obsessions. Regardless, they're pretty astounding.

(via Andrew)

--Christopher Orr