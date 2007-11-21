Conservapedia's list of its most-viewed pages would be hilarious if it weren't so disturbing: 

  1. Main Page? [1,902,689]
  2. Homosexuality? [1,541,712]
  3. Homosexuality and Hepatitis? [516,721]
  4. Homosexuality and Promiscuity? [420,139]
  5. Homosexuality and Parasites? [387,872]
  6. Homosexuality and Domestic Violence? [350,963]
  7. Gay Bowel Syndrome? [342,650]
  8. Homosexuality and Gonorrhea? [331,066]
  9. Homosexuality and Mental Health? [276,531]
  10. Homosexuality and Syphilis? [265,017]

That's right: More than three-quarters as many people have been to Conservapedia's "Homosexuality" page as have been to the front page, and over a fifth as many have looked up "Homosexuality and Promiscuity." The question, I suppose, is to what extent these numbers may be driven by readers who are gay and perhaps closeted or uncertain about their sexuality, and to what extent they're simply a reflection of American conservatism's political obsessions. Regardless, they're pretty astounding.

--Christopher Orr 