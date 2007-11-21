Condoleeza Rice is busy preparing her picnic at Annapolis that will start

next Tuesday, November 26. Nobody is quite sure who will come although

almost everyone is quite sure that nothing much will happen. Maybe a

statement that will not really commit anyone to anything. Following in the

footsteps of the Clinton administration, the Bushies are giving their

desperate all for for some semblance of an Israeli-Palestinian accord,

however vague. And the Olmert government has cooperated in announcing that

it will close down all the "illegal" outposts in the West Bank (these are

two or three-caravan bivouacs on hills adjoining some long-established

settlements) and not permit any further expansion of villages and towns in

the territory. But this presumes that the Palestinians will be able to

meet their part of the bargain, implicit or explicit: shut down the

operations of the terror organizations, including especially those that

exist and breathe under the aegis of Mahommad Abbas' Fatah, the so-called

moderate camp.



I believe that Annapolis is a wasted effort, and that's because the

Palestinian Authority cannot possibly produce what little to which it may

have to commit. The fact also is that, increasingly, sophisticated

political people grasp that nothing much rides on the conflict between the

Jewish State and the imagining of a Palestinian one. In fact, the trash

that Muslim hostility to the U.S. is drawn largely from U.S. support for

Israel is the dogma of fewer and fewer Americans, of whom the paradigm is

Zbigniew Bzrezinski. Remember his last day in power was when Jimmy Carter

was president. Oh my!



Actually, nothing will change deeply for the U.S. in the region even if

Israel would hand over the West Bank to the Palestinians, with half of

Jerusalem, to boot. Yes, I believe that the Gaza calamity would, under

these circumstances, be a prelude to the next one.



Tom Friedman made the point about the secondary status of the stand-off

between the Israelis and the Palestinians in his Times column of November

18: "After Iraq and Pakistan, the most vexing foreign policy issue

that will face the next president will be how to handle Iran." Is this a

slight to Israel's importance in the region? Not at all. One fact this

reflects is what the important Arab allies worry about and, believe me,

it's not the Palestinians.





