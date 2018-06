Oil approached just short of $100 a barrel. That is, within pennies. The

stock markets fell...drastically. When West Texas Crude hits $100 the

markets will fall even more. The governments that are most delirious are

the Chavez regime in Venezuela and the Islamic dictatorship of Iran. It

is, after all, another blow to the United States. This is not something

that Saudi Arabia desires. They want to maintain the link to the dollar

and they have no interest in propelling these deeply radical states.