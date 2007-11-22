Feed the hungry! What better a thing to do while sitting in front of your computer nursing an overextended stomach?



Free Rice donates 10 grains of rice for every multiple choice vocab question you get correct. Now high school students can buff up on their SAT words while boasting that they're working to end world hunger. It's a college application dream come true! Start logging in the hours now.



Or if the stuffing has bloated even your brain, and multiple choice seems too much to handle, visit The Hunger Site, where a free donation of 1.1 cups of food (what kind? ice cream sundae?) is apparently just one click away.



Are these sites really patronizing or... just really neat?



More importantly, how many grains make up a bowl?!



--Francesca Mari