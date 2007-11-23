Chris Hedges is perhaps the shrillest of today's left-wing chicken littles -- no small feat, that -- whose decline into paranoia has been made all the more fascinating by just how quickly he has sunk (Hedges was not always a polemicist; in the 1990's, he was the Middle East bureau chief of The New York Times). His latest piece in The Nation, however, entitled "Hands Off Iran," rivals Naomi Wolf in its sheer descent into loony-toons territory.



Hedges the Hero tells us what he'll do if Bush launches a war into Iran: he'll refuse to pay his taxes:

A country that exists in a state of permanent war cannot exist as a democracy. Our long row of candles is being snuffed out. We may soon be in darkness. Any resistance, however symbolic, is essential. There are ways to resist without being jailed. If you owe money on your federal tax return, refuse to pay some or all of it, should Bush attack Iran. If you have a telephone, do not pay the 3 percent excise tax. If you do not owe federal taxes, reduce what is withheld by claiming at least one additional allowance on your W-4 form--and write to the IRS to explain the reasons for your protest.



Gone are the days of hunger strikes and street protest; Bobby Sands and Abbie Hoffman aren't heroes of the radical left anymore. Grover Norquist is.

Such hysterical, bag-lady type ranting should not come as a surprise when it's from the mouth of the man who infamously declared that Israeli soldiers "entice children like mice into a trap and murder them for sport." (That lurid sentence was published not in the Times, but Harper's, the go-to publication these days for respectable AIDS denialism).