I met Seymour Hersh early in the early winter of 1968 when he was press

secretary to Eugene McCarthy in the first primary state of New

Hampshire. There wasn't time to get to know him since in a matter of

weeks he quit with a shabby attack on Gene for not being serious about

civil rights. This was hum-bug which turned out, save for his important

story about My-Lai, to be Hersh's specialty in the rest of his career.



In any case, Hersh visited Jon Wiener, an old friend and former Harvard

colleague, at the University of California, Irvine and came to his history

class to speak. Now, Jon used to teach courses on substantial intellectual

matters in which you couldn't possibly imagine Hersh speaking or, for that

matter, really understanding. But, since Jon focussed on J. Edgar

Hoover's obsessive relationship with John Lennon, anything goes...or

comes. Including Sy Hersh.



From Wiener's blog post on the Nation web-site, one guages that anything

goes in Wiener's current classroom, including Hersh's meandering

bullshit. Barack Obama is "the only hope for the U.S. in the Muslim

world." Or Obama "could lead a reconciliation between the Muslim countries

and the U.S." In his fatuous way, Hersh dismisses any seriousness in the

conflict between the Muslim orbit and the West. After all, it is not

just a fantasy of the vice president.



Hersh's enthusiasm for Obama is not good news for the senator from

Illinois. Hersh's writing may titillate readers. But they do not take his

words as wisdom. So my friend Barack has the enthusiasm of both Zbig and

Sy. What a pair, unified only in their disdain for Israel, the old Pole

and the late middle-aged Jew.

