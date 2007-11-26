In 1933, the Oxford Union debated and then voted by a tally of 275 to 153

that this House "will not fight for King and Country." Well, as it

happens, that House did fight for King and Country, valiantly and

bloodily. But 1933 was the year that Hitler came to power, and almost no

one could see that war would be forced on England. Or that the success of

this resolution in an institution of the British social and intellectual

elite might actually encourage Hitler in his political dementia.



I've met a few individuals who actually voted for this resolution, and one

of them -- in the 1980's -- was still regretting his action mournfully.



The Oxford Union no longer carries its prestige with its votes, although

when my friends Andrew Sullivan and Larry Grafstein were at the helm it

still packed both prestige and power. (In 1984, to the same house and in

the very chambers, I debated Lord Mayhew, who had been Ernest Bevin's

deputy in Britain's post-1945 war against Zionism and later a mere flak for

the Palestine Liberation Organization, on the issue of Israel. Frankly, I

was traumatized by both the setting and the history. But our side

won...handily.)



Anyway, the elite now stoops to pranks. Today, Monday, according to the

Associated Press, the Oxford Union will host as

speakers David Irving, Holocaust denier, and Nick Griffin, leader of the

fascist British National Party. Is this an undergraduate prank?



There's been much protest at the intellectual indignity of welcoming two

vicious nut-cases to Oxford. And the minister of defense has cancelled his

own scheduled appearance at the Union.



But the free speech loonies are also in the act. Once you invite someone

to address an audience, even Mahmoud Ahmadinejad or David Irving, he has

some right, presumably going back to the Magna Carta, to talk whatever

malicious falsehood he chooses.

