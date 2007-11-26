Others have commented on that jaw-dropping op-ed in yesterday's New York Times by Mark Halperin, who says his approach to campaign reporting has been based on a deeply-flawed assumption. Let me take this opportunity to agree--and to claim credit for Halperin's change of heart. I tried to make a similar point in my review of his recent book The Way to Win (which Halperin almost certainly didn't see, but still... sometimes these things work in mysterious ways). If nothing else, it'll give you a feel for who Halperin is and what he does, if you don't already know.

--Noam Scheiber