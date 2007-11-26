Say what you will about Dan Rather, but I always thought it was kind of great to have someone so clearly stark-raving mad in a position that was (supposedly) vested with so much gravitas. This New York Magazine piece does a great job of capturing Rather in all his madness, including this excellent detail:

The next night, Rather’s last as anchor of the CBS Evening News, he wore a T-shirt under his suit and tie that read F.E.A.—“Fuck ’em all.”

Somehow, I can't imagine Charlie Gibson--a boring Fruit of the Loom guy if there ever was one--doing something like this.

--Jason Zengerle