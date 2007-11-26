The Democrats do not grasp that they are in intellectual and moral

trouble. They can no longer say that more troops in Iraq will not

help. They did. As Clive Crook wrote in this morning's FT (an anti-war

columnist in an anti-war paper), "Up to now, Democrats have been

stinting in their recognition that the situation in Iraq has

improved...That is the wrong posture They need to celebrate the success, as

long as it lasts, as enthusiastically as the Republicans. They also need

to stop harrying the administration with symbolic war-funding measures

demanding a timetable for rapid withdrawal, as though nothing has changed."

The last line in his column is devastating: "And suspicion that they are

rooting for defeat in Iraq could sink them."

This article echoes my Spine from early this morning, "The Democrats,

Hoping for Defeat."