My most recent TRB column is a brief for secularism, touching off the case of Mitt Romney and his inability to separate his religion from his public persona. Last week, Ross Douthat replied, but had almost nothing to say about the main point of the column.

The main point, to recap, is that it's unhealthy to have a politics in which candidates run on the basis of their religion because sectarian differences are irresolvable, and religious-based politics places nonbelievers and members of minority religions (like Romney) at an unfair disadvantage.

Douthat's entire rebuttal on this point is this: