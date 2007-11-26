One doesn't normally head to Shelby Steele for wisdom on foreign

affairs. But here in the morning's Wall Street Journal is a

provocative and counter-intuitive by Steele which is headed by the

surprising (for Steele) line, "Obama Is Right On Iran." Yes, it is

more than a bit patronizing. Still, it does make a complicated argument

that candidate Obama does not make. "Diplomacy," Steele, writes is "now

the most glamorous word in the Democratic 'antiwar' lexicon." But

Democrats somehow do not see -- or admit -- the possibility that diplomacy will

fail. Most diplomacy fails.

But Steele's logic is to recognize this fact...and also the fact that the

world and also many Americans, alas, do not recognize the moral authority

of our strategy. So: "Were an American president (or a secretary of state

for the less daring) to land in Tehran, the risk to America, prestige would

be enormous. The Mullahs would make us characters in a tale of their

grandeur. Yet moral authority would redound to us precisely for making

ourselves vulnerable to this kind of exploitation."

Imagine if Jimmy Carter would have gone to Tehran...