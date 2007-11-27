So That's the Problem! [Glen Johnson, Associated Press]: "Republican Rudy Giuliani said Monday the reputation of the United States has suffered globally not so much because of arrogant actions but for lack of salesmanship about benefits of democracy."

She's Not Bill [Stephen Braun, Los Angeles Times]: "[Hillary] was forceful and methodical in shaping the Clinton administration's domestic policies and political strategy, and proved to be a disciplined partner to her famously disorganized husband: commanding, opinionated, daunting."

Stampede of Retirements [Chris Cilizza, Washington Post]: "Senate Minority Whip Trent Lott's resignation announcement on Monday was the latest in a wave of retirements to hit congressional Republicans, making an already difficult 2008 electoral landscape even more complicated for the minority party."

Oprah Hits the Trail [New Hampshire Union Leader]: "Oprah Winfrey will visit the Queen City [Manchester] next month to stump for Sen. Barack Obama, the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign announced yesterday."