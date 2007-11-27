If blog posts like this are what it takes to make the Wizards play like this, I'll keep it up all season. For the record, there's no way Caron Butler goes 28, 7, and 7 the rest of the season and leads Washington to the conference finals. None.

Update: Seriously, though, Caron's play since Gilbert's injury was announced has been nothing short of phenomenal: 31.8 pts per game on 59% from the field and 69% from 3-pt range; a perfect 20 for 20 from the free throw line; a career milestone (most pts. scored, most 3s made, triple double) almost every outing. Sure, it's only been four games, but wow.



--Christopher Orr