If you've been following the Democratic presidential primary race closely, you know that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have been going back and forth on the relative merits of their respective health care plans. And the big point of contention has been whether an "individual mandate" is necessary for achieving universal coverage, at least in the short term.

An individual mandate is a requirement that everybody obtain insurance either by purchasing it or signing up for a public program like Medicaid. Clinton has a mandate in her plan, saying it's the only way to make sure everybody ends up insured. Obama does not have a mandate, saying he wants to get his other reforms in place first -- making sure, among other things, there's actually affordable insurance available. Then, he says, he can evaluate whether a mandate is even necessary.

Now John Edwards is getting into the scrum. Like Clinton, Edwards has always said he'd call for a mandate but was generally vague about how, exactly, he proposed to have government enforce it. Yesterday, while campagning in New Hampshire, he said a little more. According to an ABC News account, Edwards said during a speech that "Every time you go into contact with the healthcare system or the govenment you will be signed up." Then, during a press conference, he elaborated thusly:

Basically every time [people] come into contact with either the healthcare system or the government, whether it's payment of taxes, school, going to the library, whatever it is they will be signed up.

A reporter asked Edwards what would happen if somebody wouldn't sign up. "You don't get that choice," he responded.