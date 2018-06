When I described the Disney film Enchanted as "a children's movie at which adults are also welcome, not a cartoon for grownups" last week, I obviously hadn't seen this careful outtake, in which an offscreen bystander in a busy scene appears to shout "Get the fuck out of here!" Presumably, that's the price Disney pays for filming in the Big Apple. Or is it? Slashfilm has the clip--and the explanation--here.

--Christopher Orr