A couple months ago, when the economy first appeared to be heading into a recession, I wrote a column bemoaning the fact that conservatives were going to switch their tax cut rationales again. When the economy was growing, it was proof that tax cuts worked, so we should have more of them. If the economy is slowing, it shows we need tax cuts to fix it.

And today, right on cue, here's Lawrence Kudlow.

--Jonathan Chait