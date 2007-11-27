A question amid all this hoopla about Oprah coming to Iowa for Obama: How many Iowans actually watch "Oprah"? Is her show popular there? I suspect the answer to the latter is yes, given that Oprah appeals to middle America and Iowa is nothing if not middle America. (And, yes, that was probably a little condescension there. Unlike presidential candidates, opinion-magazine writers don't have to be particularly sensitive to that kind of thing.) The best data I've seen on this question comes from First Read, but even that's a little ambiguous. I'd love to hear from anyone else who has data on this, or who can at least interpret those numbers.

--Noam Scheiber