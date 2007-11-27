Bad Barbra! [Don Frederick, Top of the Ticket]: "It's no surprise that Hillary Clinton's ever-vigilant campaign would unveil a celebrity endorsement today -- an announcement that might distract attention from the latest developments in Oprah Winfrey's high-profile embrace of Barack Obama. What is surprising, at least to readers of Carl Bernstein's recent biography of Clinton, is that the name rolled out by her presidential campaign would be Barbra Streisand."

Black Ties [Jack and Jill Politics]: "The campaign dynamic between Clinton and Obama in South Carolina is fascinating, since it's not so much that black voters have to be convinced to like Obama as a candidate, it's that they have to be convinced that a black man can be president in our time."

McCain Train Coming [David G, Race42008]: "As a Rudy guy, I strongly believe that, at the end of the day, the Mayor has a strong chance of being victorious over Mrs. Clinton. I’m sure Romney, Huckabee, and Thompson supporters feel the same about their candidates. But the simple fact of the matter is that McCain has the numbers on his side."

About Face [Sam Stein, Huffington Post]: "Madeleine K. Albright is going to the mat on behalf of Sen. Hillary Clinton - whom she's endorsed - after Clinton's claims about foreign policy experience were challenged by primary opponents. But the former secretary of state did not go as far as others in saying Clinton was the "face" of international affairs during his husband's administration."