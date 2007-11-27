I'm not sure what puts me more at odds with the overwhelming force of bipartisan opinion: the fact that I thought Lions for Lambs had a number of redeeming qualities, or the fact that I tend to enjoy Michael Gerson's Washington Post columns. (For the record, I also usually like air travel and nil-nil draws in soccer.) In the interest of not subjecting Plank readers to my attempts at film criticism, I'll take up Gerson's cause and let someone else defend Robert Redford (if anyone will).

What has surprised me about the conservative reaction to Gerson's book Heroic Conservatism is its unanimity. Even Ross Douthat, who I'd assumed would be broadly sympathetic, wrote a (mostly) critical review for Slate. One thing Douthat says is both unfair and indicative of an unfortunate tendency in the genre of conservative Gerson-bashing:

It's a stirring vision in its way, but there's little that's conservative about it. What Gerson proposes is an imitation of Great Society liberalism, in which noble, high-minded elites like himself use the levers of government on behalf of "the poor, the addicted, and children at risk."

The problem is that this, like most other conservative responses to Gerson, is a qualitative assessment of his philosophy, when what's needed is some quantitative sense. Debates about the role of government are fruitless without numbers: what percentage of GDP should we spend on poverty alleviation? What should the foreign aid budget be? To label Gerson a big-government liberal just because he says nice things about government doesn't help very much.