Supreme Confidence [Kevin Drum, Political Animal]: "Hillary only has five offices up and running so far in the Feb. 5 states? Why? She has plenty of money, she has a top notch campaign operation, ten weeks isn't very long for regional offices to get fully staffed and functional, and she can't possibly believe with any confidence that the whole thing is going to be over by the end of January. So why wait so long to begin serious local organizing?"

Rudy's Slide [Byron York, The Corner]: "[A] new Palmetto Poll of the presidential race in South Carolina by Clemson University political scientists. The scholars warn that the numbers are close, and there are a lot of undecideds, but the headline is that Mitt Romney and Mike Huckabee have shot upward in the South Carolina standings, while Rudy Giuliani has taken a big dive."

Mitt Toppled [Eric Kleefeld, TalkingPointsMemo]: "Wow. We now have the first poll showing Mike Huckabee leading in Iowa. The new Rasmussen poll gives Huckabee 28%, Romney 25%, Giuliani 12% and Fred Thompson 11%."



No Soup for You! [Ron Chusid, Liberal Values]: "Any sensible politician would realize it was time to drop the idea, but Edwards has decided to continue to play the authoritarian populist despite a steady drop in support.... John Edwards repeated his threat [to Congress on healthcare] in an interview on New Hampshire Public Radio."