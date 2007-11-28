I was pleased to see that The Castle in the Forest, the novel that made me lose all that remained of my respect for Norman Mailer, has finally gotten the recognition it deserves: the Bad Sex in Fiction prize. Other news outlets have reprinted only a sentence from the winning passage (which describes Hitler?'s conception), but you can read it in full—with commentary?—in my review of the novel from last spring. Better than a storm at sea!



--Ruth Franklin

