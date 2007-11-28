Thompson's video, which consisted of clips from previous Romney and Huckabee speeches (where the candidates, respectively, spoke positively about abortion rights and tax increases), was very good (although Romney had a nice response). When Anderson Cooper went back to Thompson, he had a funny line ready ("I am just trying to give my opponents some more air time"), but then stumbled. He continues to look uninterested, unexcited, and frankly bored by the whole process. It's very bizarre. The man could have had a good shot at the presidency, but is unable to muster any enthusiasm about the possibility of being the most powerful man on Earth. Weird.

--Isaac Chotiner

