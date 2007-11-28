One already-popular soundbite from the debate is Huckabee's answer to a question about how Jesus would feel about the death penalty. "Jesus was too smart to ever run for public office," Huckabee replied, with hilarity ensuing. The CNN and blog commentators are giving him kudos. Is anyone going to point out that this is a complete dodge--and not a terribly clever one, either? People should be punished for avoiding questions in debates, not rewarded for punting them with lame-o quips.

--Michael Crowley