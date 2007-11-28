As for Huckabee, we saw a momentary flash of the temper he's reputed to have, but, on balance, I thought he held up pretty well under greater scrutiny. He defended his immigration record about as well as could be expected (it may still not be enough, but I don't think he could have done more with it), he was eloquent about why he supports the death penalty even as he opposes abortion, about his views on the Bible, about why Republicans must reach out to African-Americans. And I thought he did a nice job deflecting accusations that he was a tax-raiser by laying out some of the ways he lowered taxes for ordinary Arkansans.

I haven't gone back and measured this precisely, but it felt like the increased attention on him came at the expense of John McCain. McCain had a couple good moments--particularly when he lectured Romney on waterboarding and torture--but he often looked marginal, even a little out of it at times. It may win you points in a Republican debate to lecture Ron Paul about how we never lost a battle in Vietnam, but it sounded like too much ancient history to my ears.

Speaking of Ron Paul, he once again had my favorite line of the debate--in response to a question about whether he's a conspiracy theorist: "[I]t's not so much as a sinister conspiracy. It's just knowledge is out there." Right. That's what they all say...

Finally, Giuliani, as I mentioned, seemed a little over the top during the "sanctuary mansion" attack. He also did a lousy job fielding a question about gun control--leading with the point that local governments should be able to impose some common-sense restrictions, which the gun crowd hears as code for taking their firearms away. On the other hand, I thought he did a decent job with a treacherous abortion question, drawing some applause for saying that abortion policy should be left up to the states, which is where, he said, Roe went wrong.

More broadly, Rudy is basically selling Rudy, not a perfectly-calibrated message. As a result, I think he, much more than Romney, can get away with flubbing some questions here and there. Probably the best window onto this was the YouTube videos each of the candidates got to submit. Romney's was a polished campaign spot about how the country needs real leadership, etc. Rudy had an amateurish but cheeky and endearing video about taking on King Kong and lowering snowfall in New York City. It was the same kind of warts-and-all appeal that works so well for Rudy himself. It makes you inclined to cut him a little slack.