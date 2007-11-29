According to The Associated Press, two people said Knight or his hunting companion hit them with birdshot on two occasions last month. Neither person was injured or required medical treatment. No criminal charges were filed against Knight, and Lubbock police told the AP they wouldn't seek criminal charges.

Simpson, 51, said he told Lubbock police that he was struck on the neck and back by pellets after yelling at Knight and another man he believed were hunting too close to his house on Oct. 21.

The Dallas Morning News has video of the incident here. I can't find a clip on YouTube, but I did find this entertaining video of Knight's top ten soundbites, including one in which he refers to journalism as being "one or two steps above prostitution." Thanks, Bobby! Cheney would probably put us at best on par with prostitutes.

--Josh Patashnik

