This new Clemson poll says Obama has whittled Hillary's lead in South Carolina from as much as 22 points a month ago down to just two points. It may be an outlier, but if not it suggests that Hillary had best come out of New Hampshire pretty strong if she's going to survive: Looks like she can't count on a South Carolina firewall anymore. (On the GOP side, the poll also shows Romney rising, Thompson a close second, and Rudy badly deflating.)



--Michael Crowley