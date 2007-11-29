Out With It [James Joyner, Outside the Beltway]: " The blogosphere is abuzz over the revelation that Keith Kerr, the 74-year-old retired Army colonel and California National Guard general who stunned the candidates in last night’s YouTube debate with the announcement that he was openly gay, works for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign."

You, Too [Cheat-Seeking Missiles]: "YouTube debate outing continues unabated this morning. ... First was the gay general who supports Hillary. Then the "abortion girl in blue" who is an Edwards supporter. The Log Cabin Republican questioner is an Obama supporter. The lead toy questioner is a union activist and Edwards supporter."



'Fact' Check [Steve Benen, The Carpetbagger Report]: "[T]oday’s lengthy front-page piece on “rumors” about Barack Obama’s non-existent Muslim background may be the worst, most irresponsible piece of journalism I’ve seen from any respectable news outlet this year. I’ve gone through it a couple of times, and I can’t quite figure out what the Post’s editors were thinking publishing the piece at all, better yet on the front page."

The Sleeve Vote [Eric Kleefeld, Talking Points Memo]: "Along with laying out all the country's problems — such menaces as terrorists lurking in our airports, Chinese workers competing with us, and gays threatening our marriages — the [new] ad pitches Romney to conservative voters as the can-do guy who can fix the damage."