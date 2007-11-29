I am sure some of you aren't interested in this, maybe even thinking it's

detritus. I found it fascinating, especially given that it came out in

Ha'aretz on the 60th anniversary of the U.N. Partition Plan for

Palestine. An Israeli historian has discovered in U.N. archives, recently

opened, that as the date for statehood neared the international

organization tried to organize militias for both the envisioned "Jewish"

state and the envisioned "Arab" state. Yes, they called it an Arab state,

everybody did. No one called it a "Palestinian" state because no one

imagined that there was a Palestinian people. And not enough Arabs wanted

an Arab state. So the U.N. turned its attention to the Jewish state which

had, in a very real sense, been organizing itself since the end of the

First World War.



Denial lives a long life. Today, also apropos the 60th birthday, Hamas

called on the U.N. to rescind the Partition Plan, stating, "It is not

shameful to correct a mistake. Palestine is Arab-Islamic land from the

river to the sea, including Jerusalem, and Jews have no place

there." How's that for realism! Dream on!



