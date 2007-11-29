Bill Kristol publishes an email from a friend:

Read Fred's op-ed in today's Des Moines Register, 'Reclaim greatness: Lower taxes. Enforce laws.' It's excellent. Watch the Thompson campaign's new 2-minute web video, 'Revolution,' at http://fred08.com. It's terrific. Think about the alternatives to Fred. Really ... does the Republican party, a principled conservative party, at a time when the nation's at war, want to nominate a moderate one-term governor who's trying to buy the nomination, a temperamental liberal New York City mayor, or a smooth-talking governor-preacher with no foreign policy experience? If McCain can't make it, serious Republicans will end up going with a grown-up, experienced, knowledgeable, and consistent conservative - Fred. Watch for his numbers to move in December.