Primetime: [Katharine Q. Seelye, The New York Times]: “CNN’s Republican YouTube debate last night attracted 4.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched debate of this presidential primary season and breaking all records for any primary debate on cable television in cable history.”

Red Credentials: [Chris Cillizza, The Washington Post]: “Long courted by Romney, [American Conservative Union President David] Keene agreed to formalize his endorsement of the former governor during a face to face meeting in Florida on Tuesday, according to knowledgeable sources. Of Keene, Romney said he was ‘proud’ to have the endorsement for his ‘campaign for conservative change.’”

Green Credentials: [AP]: “Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton was endorsed for president Thursday by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist and scion of one of the nation's most prominent political families.”

Rainbow Credentials [Kirk Johnson, The New York Times]: “Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton of New York is the clear favorite among gay and lesbian voters, who see her as a champion of gay rights, according to new nationwide poll released today by Hunter College in New York.”