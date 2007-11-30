Rudy Plays Defense [Ben Smith, The Politico]: "Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his senior aides Thursday blamed anonymous bookkeepers for his administration's practice of billing the travel expenses for his personal security detail to obscure city agencies."

More on Huckabee [Mark Barabak, Los Angeles Times]: "Huckabee's strong showing, one of the biggest surprises of the presidential race, is threatening the foundation of Romney's candidacy and has shaken up the GOP contest across the country."

Oops, Says CNN [Howard Kurtz, Washington Post]: "CNN expressed regret yesterday for allowing a Hillary Clinton adviser to ask a question at Wednesday's Republican presidential debate, even as controversy swirled about two other questioners who have declared their support for Democratic candidates."

Hillary Visits Warren [Michael Blood, Associated Press]: "Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton used an appearance at one of the nation's largest evangelical churches Thursday to sketch a broad agenda to take on disease around the globe, calling it 'the right thing to do.' "