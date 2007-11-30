Quickie take on Obama's DNC speech: Pretty similar to his much talked about Jefferson-Jackson speech in Des Moines a few weeks ago, though maybe slightly shorter. I liked that version quite a bit, but I thought this one might have been delivered even better in spots. (Particularly the lines about not being afraid of losing if we want to win, and not putting polling ahead of principle.) On the other hand, the C-SPAN production quality is a little variable, and that could account for most of the differences here.

--Noam Scheiber