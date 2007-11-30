Bloom-Bama? [Gawker]: "Barack Obama is in town, and early this morning he broke bread with Mayor Bloomberg! Everyone is very, very excited! What could this possibly indicate? A potential Obamaloomberg ticket?"



GOPinocchio [Greg Sargent, The Horse's Mouth]"[T]oday The New York Times has come through in a big way, delivering an epic, front-page fact-check of the multiple falsehoods that have been tumbling forth from Rudy since the beginning of Campaign 2008. The piece is just devastating, saying as clearly as one could expect from the Times that Rudy is, well, full of sh-t."



Blacks for Barack [Andrew Sullivan, The Daily Dish]: "Obama…is counting on Iowa to do the job, even though it has a very small black population. Why? Because one of the biggest obstacles to black support is the widespread sense that a black man can't get elected in America. If a black man can win the Iowa caucuses, they might just begin to change their minds. And if they do, then South Carolina looks much more promising for the Illinois senator."



Or Not [Chase Martyn, Iowa Independent]: "As Saturday night's Brown and Black Presidential Forum in Des Moines draws near, concerns have emerged about the way it is being organized. The forum, which is the oldest minority-focused presidential debate in the country, is one of the great traditions of the Iowa Caucuses, but local activists and campaigns have been frustrated by…. the uncharacteristic exclusivity of the planning for this year's forum."