The Clinton-Obama battle has long had interesting parallels to the Gore-Bradley fight in 2000. Most obviously that means Obama's effort to make an argument against a Washington insider about political process and the nature of the capital, which is what Bradley sought to do to Gore.

But people who followed the 2000 primary will recall how Gore ultimately beat down Bradley. It wasn't by counterattacking Bradley's vision for a new brand of politics. It was by savaging Bradley's health care plan. And that's what Hillary Clinton is doing know. With polls showing that Obama's (and John Edwards's) attacks on her character and political style are doing harm, she's shifting the debate to the details of health care.

Only this time the roles from 2000 are reversed. Back then Bradley had offered a universal health care plan, and mocked Gore as a timid incrementalist. Gore responded by viciously (and, many people said, inaccurately) ripping apart Bradley's plan as impractical and risky.