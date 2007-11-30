Mike points out at The Stump that a Clemson poll putting Barack Obama only two points ahead of Hillary in South Carolina has been smacked down by new evidence pegging Clinton to win by 23 points. Yowch.

Of course, this instance underscores the inconsistency of polling numbers, and the need for averages (RCP is now a full-on obsession), but further, it brings to mind a massive gap in even the most precise polling methodology: cellular phone users.

I haven't had a land line in four years. No, five. Sure, I don't live in Iowa (none of my resident states, past and present, has any hope of swaying the election), but I am as rabidly abreast of the issues as any--polled--voter. Why is no one calling me? In this day and age, how many more cell-phone-only voters are excluded from the conversation?