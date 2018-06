CNN's Anderson Cooper has rushed to Rochester, NH to cover the hostage situation* at a Hillary campaign field office and will host his show from there tonight. Seems a bit much, no?

* It's not even clear whether this is still a "hostage" situation. Two people have been released and no one seems to know if more are still inside. [Update, 5:02 pm: CNN is quoting police saying there are still people inside.]

Update 6:30 pm: It's over, peacefully.

--Michael Crowley