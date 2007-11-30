...and no one was hurt, I think it's safe to offer a snap political assessment.

This was a big bummer for the Hillary campaign. Her planned message of the day--that Obama's new health care ad is dishonest--was crushed. She had to cancel her speech to the DNC, where at least one rival shone. And she closed all of her Iowa campaign offices, which is a pretty painful move so close to caucus day.

Stretching the analysis a bit here (hey, it's a Friday evening), I wonder if it also subtly reinforces the sense that Hillary somehow provokes crazy, extreme reactions among people in a way the likes of Obama and Edwards do not--which goes to the larger questions of electability and governing ability.

--Michael Crowley