Well, I'm not sure my original analysis was correct. Hillary had to close a bunch of campaign offices, but sounds like her rivals had to close offices, too. She had to scratch her DNC speech, but, as Halperin notes, yesterday's mayhem drowned out coverage of good speeches by Barack Obama and, especially, John Edwards.

Meanwhile Hillary wound up playing the role of strong and compassionate leader last night with a public statement and a trip to New Hampshire where she was flanked by stoic law enforcement officers. Most important, politically, her media reviews have been quite good. "Calm," "[a] woman in charge," etc. Maybe the above photo (via AP) says it all.

For what it's worth, by the way, the story didn't even make page one of the DM Register.