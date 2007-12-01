



Thus spake Garance: The most damaging part of the Rudy weird-billing- and-security-arrangements scandal



is not that it reminds voters of his affair — already common knowledge — but that it transforms his image from that of a solid working-class-made-good white ethnic New Yorker into the kind of effete, obnoxious, Hamptons-vacationing, limousine-riding toxic power-player popularized in the novels of Candace Bushnell

Okay, maybe it's not the most damaging part of the scandal. But these dual elements of Rudy's identity will certainly continue to be in fascinating conflict. And don't forget Rudy's comically demanding guest-appearance rider, which required transport not only by private plane but added that "the private aircraft MUST BE a Gulfstream IV or bigger."

Also, I see that the Village Latch Inn, where Rudy skipped off for his weekends with Judith, dedicates an entire web page to its past celebrity guests. Oh to have seen Rudy lounging around the pool with Pat Benatar and Andy Rooney....