Well, not me. And I doubt that you do either.



The Times has spent a lot of space on these two endorsements

and on those of lesser personages. But no where as much as the New York

Post, whose readers may actually care.



"Still," the Times tells us, "the big celebrity endorsements have not begun

to roll in yet." Just can't wait to hear who Lindsay Lohan will back.



Back to Streisand. While she endorsed and gave money to Mrs. Clinton, she

also made equal contributions to Obama, John Edwards and Chris Dodd. So

what shall we conclude? That she doesn't really put her money where her

mouth is?



