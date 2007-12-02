I am sure that most of you don't like Commentary. I am sure that the very

same "most" haven't read it in years, maybe not since Norman Podhoretz

ushered in the New Left version of world history according to Staughton

Lynd. Yes, it was Norman and Midge and Commentary on whose pages Lynd and

William Appleton Williams pontificated.



Anyway, the mag still challenges, not always; my colleague Leon says "not

often;" but certainly it does so time and again. Its web site is

especially lively. May it survive the Pohoretz' pod, John, fresh from the

New York Post, who's been designated editor.



Here are two pieces from contentions, the on-line edition.



The first is by Gordon Chang and how Zbig, soft on Iran, has found himself

also soft on China. The only country Zbig is hard on is Israel. And,

oh yes, the United States.



The second is by Abe Greenwald telling us why "we're all Palestinians

now." Well, I am not.

