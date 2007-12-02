On November 19, Ido Zoldan, an Israeli who lived in the West Bank

settlement of Shavei Shomron, was gunned down by men in a passing

vehicle. Actually, he was murdered. This was a week before the Annapolis

peace conference, so-called.



Today, Sunday, according to Ha'aretz, the Israel Defense Forces and

the Shin Bet let it be known that they had arrested three suspects in the

killing. But this announcement lifted an undated gag order. I suspect that

the three were detained before the Annapolis event which took place on

November 28.



The Fatah-affiliated Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade (oh, God, who is not a

self-proclaimed martyr in Palestine?) had taken responsibility for the

shooting immediately. But it turns out that it was much worse. "The three

suspects...are active in the Palestinian Authority's national security

service in Ramallah."



And I think I know why the Israelis did not reveal the truth earlier. They

didn't want to burden Abbas with this bitter truth: among his personnel,

now armed by Israel and the United States, there are still killers, killers

of Israelis.





